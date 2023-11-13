Cwm LLC Has $39,000 Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

