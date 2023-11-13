Cwm LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,235,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.