Cwm LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 49.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

