Cwm LLC Has $44,000 Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.14. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.