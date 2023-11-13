Cwm LLC Increases Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1,546.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

