Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 80.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

ST stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

