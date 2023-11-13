Cwm LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAPR. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $27,959,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $6,764,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $5,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $2,919,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,985,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $31.37 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.