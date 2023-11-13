Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

