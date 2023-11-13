Cwm LLC Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 342.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSA opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.50%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

