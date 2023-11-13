Cwm LLC Raises Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

Macerich Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.33 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

