Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Tenaris Stock Up 2.5 %

TS stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

