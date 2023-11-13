Cwm LLC Sells 116,037 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,037 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Acacia Research by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 93,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 246,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

