Cwm LLC Sells 198 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,314,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $16,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,529 shares of company stock valued at $70,677,039. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

