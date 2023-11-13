Cwm LLC Sells 342,104 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342,104 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

DNB stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

