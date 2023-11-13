Cwm LLC Sells 529 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 231,566 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $98.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $41.17.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.