Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

