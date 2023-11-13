Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

