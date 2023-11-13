Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 1,328.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $68,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 138.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $355.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

