Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Docebo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.65 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 41.3% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Docebo by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

