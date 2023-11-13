Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

