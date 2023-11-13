Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $119,213 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.