First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

FAF opened at $53.62 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

