First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

