Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Flex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

