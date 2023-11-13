Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Redburn Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

