Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

