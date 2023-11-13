GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.02. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

