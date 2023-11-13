Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Investment worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $491.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Gladstone Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

