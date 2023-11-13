GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in GoodRx by 207.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

