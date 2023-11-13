GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Truist Financial

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GoodRx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in GoodRx by 139.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

