Hilltop Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

