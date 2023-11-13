Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

