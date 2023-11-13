IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get IBEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

IBEX Trading Up 3.3 %

IBEX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). IBEX had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in IBEX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.