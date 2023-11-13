IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,400 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

