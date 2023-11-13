IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 675 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 725.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 210.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

