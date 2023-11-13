IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 919 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $45,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,947,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Nuvei by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

