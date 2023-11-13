IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

