IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $131.05.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

