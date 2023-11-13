IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 311.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

