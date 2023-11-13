IFP Advisors Inc Has $31,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

