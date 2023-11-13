IFP Advisors Inc Has $32,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System stock opened at $169.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.05 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

