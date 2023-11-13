IFP Advisors Inc Has $32,000 Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 339,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

FQAL stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.