IFP Advisors Inc Has $33,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

View Our Latest Report on MSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.