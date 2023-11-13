IFP Advisors Inc Has $35,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in XPO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Benchmark boosted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

