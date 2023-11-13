IFP Advisors Inc Has $35,000 Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BRBR opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

