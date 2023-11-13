IFP Advisors Inc Has $37,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $534.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $536.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.93.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

