IFP Advisors Inc Has $37,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $254.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.24 and a 52-week high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

