IFP Advisors Inc Has $37,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS FGRO opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.