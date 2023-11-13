IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,180 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 536.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $247.91.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,001 shares of company stock worth $5,351,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

