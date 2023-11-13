IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,585 shares of company stock worth $2,133,491. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

